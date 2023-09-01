The prominent American actor Dwayne Johnson (better known as The Rock) and the talk show host Oprah Winfrey launched an initiative focused on helping those displaced by the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

The so-called People’s Fund of Maui is available for contributors from all over the globe and accepts donations in cryptocurrencies.

Crypto to the Rescue

The Rock took it to X (Twitter) to explain that the fund will put money “directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires.”

He clarified that every adult resident of Lahaina and Kula (the regions that suffered the worst from the natural disaster) is eligible to receive $1,200 per month “to help them through this period of recovery.”

The popular Hollywood actor and his partner in the move – Oprah Winfrey – started the campaign by donating $10 million and urged people to continue the good deed.

Besides contributing via numerous fiat currencies, individuals can also send crypto assets. The supported digital currencies by the People’s Fund of Maui include some of the largest by market capitalization, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and many more.

The wildfires in Maui that broke out at the beginning of August were the deadliest in the US in the past century. They claimed the lives of over 100 people, while hundreds more are missing. The fires also destroyed countless houses, buildings, and businesses, causing damages worth billions of dollars.

Crypto’s Involvement in Other Good Causes

Apart from the recent wildfires, 2023 has also witnessed devastating earthquakes. One such cataclysm struck Turkey and Syria in February, killing almost 60,000 people and leaving many without homes.

Cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance, Bybit, BitMEX, and Bitfinex, were among those to send aid packages to the affected regions. In addition, Binance airdroped $5 million worth of BNB to affected Turkish users.

Prior to that, numerous digital asset firms and people across the community donated millions of dollars worth of digital assets to Ukraine to support its military efforts against Russia. As CryptoPotato reported, the war-torn country raised over $225M in crypto as of the end of July.