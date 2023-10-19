TL;DR

Financial expert Linda Jones suggests XRP could be a lucrative investment due to its volatility and potential for future price increases, with Wall Street firms showing interest in its futures contracts.

While some crypto analysts have given lofty predictions for XRP’s future value (e.g., $27 or even $500), these figures require XRP’s market cap to reach unprecedented levels.

Speculation around Ripple potentially filing for an IPO could significantly impact XRP’s value, with predictions suggesting a surge to $10 if the IPO becomes a reality.

Here is Why Investors are Interested in XRP

The financial Wall Street Expert – Linda Jones – added her name to the lengthy list of people arguing that Ripple’s native token – XRP – could turn out to be a great investment option. According to her, one important factor that investors take into consideration before joining the ecosystem is the asset’s volatility and possibility for a future price explosion:

“XRP is very bullish. If XRP’s price was not going to fluctuate or change a lot, no one would be interested in trading it.”

Jones touched upon Coinbase’s recent perpetual futures contracts offering that includes Ripple’s native coin. In her view, those “allow for maximum leverage and can lead to outsized profits (or losses),” making it another interesting option for individuals who seek high-risk products.

Subsequently, she claimed that Wall Street firms, specifically hedge funds, are the organizations that trade futures contracts.

“This is bullish for XRP because it means the large wave of institutional money is close to coming in, and they want to trade on the volatility,” Jones explained.

Can XRP Moon in the Future?

Multiple cryptocurrency analysts have opined in the past several weeks that XRP could be an excellent investment choice, given its chances for a massive price rally in the following years.

The X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO recently envisioned a price tag of $27, while Shannon Thorp has gone wild with a forecast of $500.

It is worth mentioning that both predictions would most likely remain a mirage given the fact that XRP’s market capitalization should skyrocket to trillions of dollars for this to happen. In comparison, the entire market cap of the digital asset sector was around $3 trillion during the peak of the bull market in 2021.

Certain rumors in the last few weeks hinted that Ripple might announce its intentions to file for an initial public offering (IPO). Such a potential move has been considered quite bullish, with one analyst forecasting XRP’s surge to $10 if that becomes a reality.

Given the arising speculation, we decided to ask ChatGPT whether that initiative could be on the cards, as the results can be seen in this article.

