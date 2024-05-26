Fourteen years ago, 10,000 bitcoins (BTC) could get you only two pizza boxes; however, the story is entirely different today.

In commemoration of the Bitcoin Pizza Day celebrated on May 22, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken shared a video outlining what 10,000 BTC would get you today, ranging from hundreds of private flights on a spaceship to Leonardo DaVinci’s most expensive painting.

The Value of 10K BTC Today

Recall that Bitcoin Pizza Day is a reminder of a legendary moment when Floridian programmer and early BTC adopter Laszlo Hanyecz purchased two Papa John’s pizzas for 10,000 BTC in 2010. The cryptocurrency was worth $0.0041 at the time, making the purchase cost an estimated $41.

Since then, bitcoin has gained more than 141,000,000%, so the stash is now worth over $690 million at the asset’s current price of around $69,000. The tides have obviously changed, and it is interesting to know what those 10,000 BTC could buy nowadays.

For example, such a massive BTC quantity ann get you at least 700 Papa John’s pizza franchises. Data from FranchiseHelp shows that the estimated initial investment required to open a standard Papa John’s pizza franchise is between $130,120 and $844,420. With $687 million, you can open more than 715 standard Papa John’s franchises.

The video also showed that 10,000 BTC can get you the most expensive painting of Italian polymath Leonardo DaVinci and an Airbus A380 Private Jet. DaVinci’s most expensive painting, Salvator Mundi, is worth $450.3 million, while an Airbus A380 jet is worth $600 million.

Luxury Islands and Naming Rights

Furthermore, 10,000 BTC can get you one of the world’s most expensive diamonds. The Cullinan Diamond weighs 530.2 carats and is worth $400 million upwards. With $$687 million, you have a good shot at acquiring one.

In addition, you can purchase at least 250 tickets for 90-minute trips to space via Virgin Galactic’s spaceship today with 10,000 BTC. While a Virgin Galactic spaceship ticket costs $450,000, a private flight could cost tens of millions of dollars.

With 10,000 BTC, you can produce two Hollywood blockbuster movies. Although an average Hollywood movie costs about $100 million, the most expensive films require over $300 million for production, including distribution and marketing.

Interestingly, you could purchase naming rights to a stadium and 16 private islands in The Bahamas with 10,000 BTC. Depending on the terms of the deal, you could spend up to $30 million for naming rights to a standard stadium for a year, bringing a ten-year contract to $300 million, while luxury islands cost between $200,000 and $200 million.