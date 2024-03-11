The bulls are back in town for Europe’s Monday morning trading session, sending Bitcoin into price discovery.

At the time of this writing, the BTC price trades at around $71,000 across multiple exchanges, charting a fresh all-time high. With this, the cryptocurrency is trading at a 3% increase for the day, adding up to its 11.3% weekly gains.

The move has liquidated around $50 million worth of leveraged positions, $44 million of which are shorts. Data from CoinGlass shows that most of the liquidations took place on OKX.

Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency charting a substantial increase this morning. Ethereum also tapped $4K before retracing slightly to where it’s currently trading at $3980. ETH is up 14.5% for the day.

Binance coin increased by 6.2% in the past 24 hours and is up a whopping 27.7% for the week.