The volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market has prompted many smart investors to adopt the age-long investment strategy of diversifying their crypto holdings to reduce risk. This diversification, however, poses a new problem as users find it difficult to keep track of their crypto assets, especially as they grow in value.

Crypto portfolio trackers have become essential tools for everyone looking to prevent the possible consequences of losing track of their investments. With the right crypto tracker, users can monitor the value of their assets in real-time, calculate profits and losses, and find out the latest market trends.

This article provides a detailed overview of some of the best portfolio trackers for crypto assets and their features. We will also consider the cost of these tools and how to access them.

Table of Contents

What is a Crypto Portfolio Tracker?

A cryptocurrency portfolio tracker is a digital asset platform that allows investors to consolidate and track all of their crypto investments in one place. These applications provide users with a comprehensive overview of their crypto holdings across multiple exchanges and wallets, enabling them to track the assets’ performance simultaneously.

To facilitate easy asset monitoring, the crypto portfolio apps or websites typically require users to input their portfolio data, including linking a crypto exchange or wallet. While some wallet-tracking crypto platforms provide automatic integrations with exchanges and wallets, others require users to input their transactions manually.

The best crypto portfolio tracker platforms allow users to monitor their portfolios and offer trading tools designed to help them make smart decisions. Some of these tools include customizable alerts and analytics tools to identify market trends and assess risks quickly.

Why Should You Use a Portfolio Tracker?

Using a crypto portfolio tracker is paramount for investors in the rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem, especially if their assets are diversified across multiple exchanges and wallets. Here are a few key benefits of using one:

Real-time Asset Monitoring

The best crypto wallet trackers enable investors to consolidate all their digital asset investments across different platforms and monitor them in one interface.

Portfolio Performance Overview

‍Crypto wallet tracking tools are essential for investors with digital assets scattered across multiple crypto platforms. These tools automatically calculate the overall portfolio value, gains, and losses at any time, helping investors to make data-driven decisions.

Staying Updated with Market Trends

The best crypto portfolio trackers provide users with real-time market data, relevant industry news, and significant market trends. This information allows investors to make smart choices about their investments.

The 8 Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

The number of crypto portfolio apps available in the market makes it a daunting task for investors. As such, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the best crypto portfolio trackers based on their functionality, reputation, ease of use, and supported crypto assets.

CoinStats

CoinStats is one of the most popular and reputable crypto wallet trackers on the market. Founded in 2017, the platform allows users to track and manage their investments across multiple exchanges and wallets.

CoinStats provides users with real-time data on over 20,000 crypto assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and DeFi tokens. Some supported cryptocurrencies include BTC, ETH, USDT, SOL, DOGE, SHIB, and LTC. It also features popular NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, DeGods, and more.

Users can monitor their assets on over 1,000 DeFi protocols across multiple chains. The platform also integrates with over 300 crypto exchanges and wallets via API keys, allowing users to monitor the performance of their digital assets seamlessly.

Some of the key features that CoinStats provides include:

Customizable alerts

These alerts help traders receive timely notifications about the latest crypto market updates. Thus, users can quickly know when price changes occur in any of their chosen assets and when notable transactions take place.

Industry-grade encryption standards and access control mechanisms

Due to the large amounts of sensitive user data that CoinStats processes, the platform prioritizes security by adopting some of the best encryption methods in the industry.

Detailed asset analytics

CoinStats provides users with robust analytics tools that provide insight into their portfolio’s overall growth. Users can easily assess an asset’s profit and loss, growth projections, and historical data.

In-built asset swap and trading features

CoinStats allows users to quickly swap tokens without leaving the platform. Users can also purchase cryptocurrencies on the platform using various fiat payment options. Thus, crypto investors can manage all their trading, swapping, and storing activities on the same platform.

The platform offers three account types: Basic, Premium, and Degen. The Basic plan allows users to track 10 portfolios and contains a few of the platform’s features.

The Premium plan costs $13.99 per month and allows users to track 100 portfolios, conduct 100,000 transactions, receive custom alerts, view portfolio heatmaps, and use other features not available on the Basic plan.

The Degen plan costs $62.91 per month. It offers wallet tracking and management for 500 portfolios, 1 million transactions, VIP support, an unlimited daily sync count per portfolio, an AI bull market price, and more.

CoinStats is available on both web and mobile. The mobile app is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Pros

Supports an extensive number of cryptocurrencies, over 20,000

Integration with major exchanges and wallets

User-friendly and intuitive interface

Reliable security

Customizable real-time price alerts

DeFi and NFT wallet explorer

Cons

Limited functionality on the Basic plan

CoinTracker

CoinTracker is a versatile crypto portfolio management platform that simplifies crypto wallet tracking and tax reporting. The platform enables users to quickly analyze their trades and gain insight into the overall performance of their crypto portfolio over a given period.

CoinTracker offers wallet tracking services for 10,000+ cryptocurrencies across over 500 wallets and exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Ledger. The platform supports multiple NFTs and offers robust integrations with over 20,000 DeFi protocols, including Uniswap, 1inch, and Aave.

Some of the key features that CoinTracker offers include:

Tax Reporting

Navigating the crypto tax landscape can be challenging, especially for investors conducting multiple transactions across different exchanges and DeFi protocols.

With each new transaction, a taxable event occurs, and it can be daunting to determine what is taxable or not. Thus, crypto tax software like CoinTracker helps to streamline the tax reporting process, performing all the calculations for users.

CoinTracker connects users’ wallets and automatically populates their transactions on multiple crypto platforms. Within minutes, these transactions are classified into taxable and non-taxable.

High Security

CoinTracker offers users maximum security safeguards that protect their sensitive information. The platform uses end-to-end encryption and a token-based, two-factor authentication to protect user accounts.

CoinTracker offers both free and paid plans. The free plan has limited functionality, with just tax summary and portfolio value.

To benefit from the platform features, users can choose from the paid plans – Base, Prime, and Ultra – which are charged annually. The Base plan costs $59 annually and offers portfolio tracking, tax reports for all years, and up to 100 transactions.

The Prime plan costs $199 per year and allows users to conduct up to 1,000 transactions, in addition to portfolio tracking, performance tracking, tax loss harvesting, and more.

The Ultra plan is the most expensive plan on the platform, priced at $599 per year. This plan offers users powerful tools to optimize their taxes and portfolio performance. It supports up to 10,000 transactions, priority customer support, tax lot breakdowns, portfolio and performance tracking, and other perks.

CoinTracker is available both as a web version and as a mobile app. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Pros

Multi-asset support

It supports 500+ wallets and exchanges

Integrations with 20,000+ DeFi protocols

High-quality analytics

Simplified tax reporting

Mobile app

Cons

The free plan is basic.

Limited portfolio tracking features

Kubera

Kubera is a comprehensive portfolio tracker that helps investors manage financial assets, from cryptocurrencies to traditional investment products like stocks, real estate, and more. The platform enables users to consolidate all of their crypto and non-crypto investments and monitor them from one place.

Kubera offers premium portfolio and net worth tracking tools that allow users to monitor the performance of their assets. Since its inception in 2018, the platform has gained popularity among investors, tracking assets worth over $42 billion.

The platform supports many DeFi applications across multiple chains, including Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum. It grants users access to major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, allowing them to track different cryptocurrencies and NFTs. You can integrate your Solana wallet or your USDT wallet into it without any issue.

Furthermore, Kubera supports over 20,000 financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, and investment accounts. Users can track the price performance of real estate, automobiles, precious metals, ETFs, etc.

Some of Kubera’s core features include:

API import functionality for crypto exchanges.

Kubera allows users to import their preferred crypto exchanges automatically. However, if the exchange is not listed, users can manually enter it.

Advanced charting tools

The platform provides users with a visual representation of their portfolio composition using pie charts to highlight each asset’s percentage share. This feature enables investors to monitor their portfolio diversity.

Kubera does not offer a free plan. However, the platform gives users a 14-day trial for $1. The paid subscription starts at $150 per year for individuals and $225 per year for families. The business plan starts at $150 per month.

Pros

Supports diverse financial assets

Real-time crypto price tracking and market updates

Advanced charting tools

Detailed analysis of portfolio performance

Cons

No free plan

Limited crypto exchange and wallet support

CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap (CMC) is the largest and most popular crypto tracking platform. Even if you are not a crypto investor, you probably have used CMC at one point to check the prices of popular cryptocurrencies.

Since its launch in 2013, CMC has become a reputable platform for crypto price tracking for investors worldwide. The platform monitors thousands of cryptocurrencies, from the most popular, like BTC and ETH, to newly launched coins. CMC tracks the prices of more than 11,000 cryptocurrencies from over 400 exchanges.

The platform allows users to track their investments in three ways:

Connecting a wallet Manually adding transactions Connecting to Binance account.

Some of the core features on CoinMarketCap include:

It offers investors real-time market data, including market caps, trading volumes, and overall asset performance over a trading period.

CMC provides users with charting tools and historical data for each cryptocurrency, allowing investors to compare price performance and make smart trading decisions.

CMC allows users to create personalized watchlists of their preferred cryptocurrencies.

In addition to its web version, CMC has a mobile app that keeps users updated with crypto prices and other market trends.

Pros

Free to use

Supports 11,000+ cryptocurrencies

Offers charting tools and historical data

Multilingual support.

Educational resources

Personalized crypto watchlist

Offers crypto market news and analysis

Cons

Manual data input can be time-consuming and inaccurate.

Limited functionality compared to paid crypto wallet trackers

There are no direct API connections to the supported exchanges and wallets

Multiple pop-up ads can affect the user experience

Delta Investment Tracker

Delta is a crypto portfolio tracker with a sleek design and customizable interface. It allows users to monitor their investment portfolio seamlessly. The platform is well suited for users with a diversified portfolio as it supports a wide variety of assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, fiat currencies, and more.

Delta allows users to track the value of their investments, providing real-time profit and loss metrics and detailed analysis of chosen assets. The platform supports over 10,000 cryptocurrencies, including blue chips like BTC and ETH and popular memecoins like SHIB and DOGE.

On the platform, users can easily connect to more than 300 crypto exchanges and wallets. Delta automatically syncs users’ wallets, allowing them to monitor their portfolios from one place. Users also have the option of manually entering their preferred exchange.

Here are some core features of the Delta platform:

Comprehensive Trading Analysis

Delta uses advanced charting tools to offer users a detailed overview of their asset allocation, most used exchanges, frequent transactions, and more.

Custom Notifications

The platform allows users to receive personalized notifications that suit their preferences. Users are immediately updated on price changes and significant transactions, enabling them to make informed trading decisions.

Performance Tracking and Risk Analysis

Delta helps track the monthly, quarterly, or yearly performance of assets in their portfolio. The platform also regularly measures portfolio risk factors to enhance performance.

ICO Support

The platform allows users to add their preferred tokens even when they are not listed on exchanges. Through the Delta Direct feature, users can receive notifications about and participate in upcoming token launches and initial coin offerings (ICOs).

Delta offers free and paid plans to users. The free plan provides limited access to the platform’s features. Conversely, the paid subscription – Delta Pro – grants users access to exclusive features, including advanced insight and metrics, real-time market prices, and unlimited connections.

The Delta Pro subscription costs $12.99 per month and $99.99 per year. Users can also opt for a lifetime subscription, which costs $229.

Pros

Real-time portfolio tracking

Personalized notifications

Multi-asset support

Detailed portfolio analysis

Supports multiple exchanges and wallets

Sleek design and a user-friendly interface

Cons

Limited functionality on the free version

A few charting tools

CoinGecko

CoinGecko is a globally recognized crypto ranking platform. It was founded in 2014 as a comprehensive cryptocurrency data aggregator that provides detailed crypto market analysis, tracking asset prices, trading volumes, and market capitalization in real-time.

CoinGecko allows millions of users worldwide to monitor the prices of over 14,000 cryptocurrencies and provides support for more than 700 crypto exchanges. The platform does not support auto-syncing; thus, users have to manually enter their chosen cryptocurrencies and exchanges.

Some of the platform’s key features include:

CoinGecko allows users to create multiple portfolios for different trading strategies on the platform. Users can have different portfolios for their DeFi, HODL, conservative, and high-risk investment strategies. The platform allows users to create as many portfolios as they want.

The platform also tracks community growth, the development of open-source codes, major events in the crypto industry, and relevant on-chain metrics.

CoinGecko provides users with historical asset data and analytics insights to enable them to make informed decisions.

CoinGecko offers its portfolio tracking services for free on its web and mobile versions. However, users can go ad-free with the CoinGecko Premium subscription, which includes several exclusive perks. Users can choose between the monthly and annual subscription plans, which cost $8.32 and $99.90, respectively.

Pros

Real-time price monitoring for 14,000+ cryptocurrencies

Free to use

Customizable watchlist and notifications

Supports multiple portfolios for different trading strategies

Offers advanced charting tools and historical asset data

Simple and easy-to-use interface

Mobile app

Cons

No automatic portfolio management

Manually entering transactions is time-consuming and increases the chances of human error

Pop-up ads can be distracting

Koinly

Koinly is a cryptocurrency tax calculator and wallet tracker that helps users manage their investments and create tax reports based on their transaction data. Since its launch in 2018, the crypto portfolio app has tracked over $250 million of users’ assets.

The platform allows users to automatically sync their crypto wallets and investment portfolios in one place and import all transactions. Users can then monitor their portfolio performance and investment strategies.

Koinly supports 20,000+ cryptocurrencies and integrates over 800 crypto exchanges and wallets. The platform provides accurate crypto tax reports for over 20 countries, including Japan and the United States, and supports 100+ countries.

Some appealing features of Koinly include:

Automated Tax Reporting

Koinly uses sophisticated algorithms to calculate market prices during user transactions, calculate gains and losses, and generate tax reports. These calculations are fast and accurate, saving investors time and allowing them to focus on their investment strategies.

Tax loss Harvesting

The platform helps users consider the impact of selling their non-profitable investments at a loss to reduce their capital gains tax.

Crypto Glossary

Koinly has robust educational resources that provide users with knowledge of the crypto market. The Glossary feature contains an alphabetical list of crypto terms that are helpful to experienced and new crypto investors.

Koinly has a free version that offers access to basic platform features. However, users must subscribe to one of the three paid plans (Newbie, Hodler, or Trader) to download their tax reports. The Newbie subscription costs $49 per tax year and offers access to 100 transactions, portfolio tracking, and tax reports.

The Hodler plan costs $99 per tax year and offers portfolio tracking, 1,000 transactions, tax reports, unlimited wallets and exchange integrations, and more. The Trader subscription is for expert traders and costs $199 per tax year. Users can access over 3,000 transactions, margin trades and DeFi, tax reports, and more.

Pros

Multi-asset support, over 20,000 supported cryptocurrencies

Automatic tax reporting

Advanced analytics

Multi-wallet integration

User-friendly interface

Cons

The free version offers access to very few features.

Automatic data import does not work on some exchanges and wallets

CryptoCompare

CryptoCompare is a robust ecosystem of crypto resources designed to provide users with a comprehensive and holistic market overview. The platform offers investors real-time information on prices, market trends, and trading volumes of thousands of cryptocurrencies and traditional investment products.

The platform provides investors with reliable data on over 5,000 coins and 240,000+ currency pairs. The portfolio tracker uses powerful algorithms to help users monitor their crypto assets and analyze their performance over time.

CryptoCompare’s user interface features a sleek and functional design that makes it easier for users to navigate platform features. The portfolio tracker offers users access to a list of potentially rewarding tokens, mining platforms, and gaming platforms.

Some key features that users can access on CryptoCompare include:

Detailed Market Insights

CryptoCompare allows users to receive detailed market insight by aggregating and analyzing tick data from several reputable crypto platforms.

Robust Educational Resources

The platform has many learning materials, including an up-to-date news section, to provide users with more information about the crypto market.

CryptoCompare caters to a diverse group of clients, from individual investors to enterprises. Thus, the platform offers different subscription plans based on users’ investment needs.

The Personal plan is completely free and suitable for individuals managing their assets. Access to advanced features on the platform is available to users on the Corporate and Enterprise plans.

The Corporate plan costs $349.99 per month, and it offers advanced crypto data solutions to users. The Enterprise plan unlocks all limits, and the cost depends on the specific needs of the enterprise user.

Pros

Comprehensive cryptocurrency database

Supports multiple traditional investment products

Automatic wallet integration

Ability to create multiple portfolios

Mobile support

Cons

The paid subscription plan is more expensive than other crypto trackers on the list.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here’s a list of some frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the best crypto portfolio tracker:

Is there a free crypto portfolio tracker?

Yes, most of the wallet trackers mentioned in this article offer free versions with limited access to supported features. Others, like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, are completely free to use.

Which crypto portfolio tracker is best for beginners?

CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko offer user-friendly, intuitive interfaces suitable for beginners. They both provide educational resources that help new crypto investors understand how the market works.

How to track crypto gains?

Some crypto wallet trackers mentioned in this article provide tax reporting features that allow users to import their transactions and calculate their gains. CoinStats and Koinly offer these features, and users can leverage them to track their crypto gains.

Best Crypto Portfolio Tracker – Closing Thoughts

Crypto trackers have become indispensable tools in the ever-expanding and volatile crypto world. By leveraging these tools, millions of digital asset investors of all experience levels have optimized their trading strategies while managing several assets in one place.

Currently, the market offers a diverse range of cryptocurrency portfolio trackers, each offering features that appeal to specific needs. We have examined a few of them based on their usability, supported cryptocurrencies and exchanges, security, pricing, and more.

Our selection of the best portfolio trackers for crypto will give investors insight into their different features and help them decide which one is right for their investing needs. Since most of the portfolio trackers mentioned in this article offer free versions, investors can try out multiple options to find one best suited for them.