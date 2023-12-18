The market for Solana Saga smartphones is witnessing an unprecedented surge, with recent sales on eBay reaching as high as $5,000, far exceeding the initial retail price.

This spike in demand and value is primarily driven by the increased hype around BONK, a Solana-based meme coin, and expectations of lucrative future airdrops.

High Demand for Saga Phones Causes Prices to Soar on eBay

According to a December 16 listing, two new, boxed phones were sold for $5,000, or the best offer, with another going for $3,316. Around 20 units were sold over the weekend at prices exceeding $2,000, marking a substantial increase from the initial cost.

Initially, the Solana Saga phone experienced poor sales. However, the scenario flipped as traders recognized an opportunity for arbitrage.

Since its launch, each phone has come bundled with an airdrop of 30 million BONK tokens. The recent surge in BONK’s value, which skyrocketed by nearly 800% in the past month, has made these tokens more valuable than the phone’s cost, triggering a buying frenzy. This demand has led to the phone being sold out on its official website for the first time.

Solana Saga Phone Gains Momentum with Exclusive Airdrops

The Saga phone also comes with other benefits and rewards. It offers a free month of access to Helium Mobile, a complimentary toy, and special rewards from apps on Saga’s dApp Store. The anticipation of additional airdrops and financial incentives from various Solana-based projects further enhances this appeal.

Kyle Samani, Managing Partner at Multicoin, stated through a post on X about several more future airdrops for Saga phone users, adding to the already high anticipation and excitement in the market.

There are going to be a ton of air drops for @Solana @solanamobile Saga owners over the next 12 months h/t @kankanivishal — Integrated Kyle e/acc (@KyleSamani) December 16, 2023

In response to the post on X, the pseudonymous founder of DeFi protocol Solend confirmed plans for an airdrop exclusively for Saga phone holders.

The memecoin project Samoyed Coin (SAMO) announced an upcoming airdrop for Saga holders, with further details to be revealed soon.

🚨 WHERE MY $SOL SAGA FAMO AT?! 🚨 Yes, it’s TRUE! #Solana Saga Holders are going to get airdropped $SAMO! 🐶🪂 We hope you got your paws on one before it was too late… DETAILS COMING SOON. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yePhuOfoqM — Samoyedcoin (SAMO) (@samoyedcoin) December 16, 2023

GenesysGo, a decentralized storage provider, has also announced that users can mine its Shadow (SHDW) token via an application on the Saga phone.