Solana Mobile has announced on X that it cannot fulfill orders placed after its Solana Saga inventory ran out. This issue has arisen due to a management problem with the third-party distributor.

Notably, this development follows the sellouts in the U.S. and the EU, where the company faced high demand but had a limited inventory of 20,000 devices produced globally.

Solana Mobile Unable to Fulfil Saga Orders

Solana Mobile has conveyed that, in addition to being unable to fulfill orders placed after inventory depletion, it has also canceled such flagged for suspicious activity. Excessive device orders or payment risks triggered these cancellations. The company emphasized its commitment to getting the Saga smartphone into the hands of as many users as possible.

Last week, we saw an overwhelming demand for Saga, with sellouts in both the US & EU on our limited inventory of 20,000 devices produced globally. In working to fulfill orders, we learned of an inventory management issue with our third-party distributor that resulted in an… — Solana Mobile 🌱 (@solanamobile) December 22, 2023

Affected customers have been notified about the order cancellations and will be refunded in the coming days. Solana Mobile acknowledged the disappointment and apologized for any inconvenience caused by these cancellations.

Customers who did not receive a cancellation notice have been assured that their Saga smartphones are on the way. The company is prioritizing delivery and aims to send out all shipping notifications before the end of the year.

Solana Mobile also expressed gratitude for the community’s support and reiterated its commitment to keeping customers informed throughout the process. This communication aimed to clarify and reassure Saga smartphone buyers during uncertainty and heightened anticipation.

Solana Saga Sales Frenzy

The Solana Saga, initially launched in April, introduced a high-end Android smartphone with extensive and more accessible crypto integrations compared to typical mass-market devices.

However, it entered the market during a bear market with a $999 price tag and seemed to garner limited enthusiasm beyond the core Solana community. Solana Labs reduced the price to $599 in August to stimulate interest.

Despite these efforts, the future of Saga and Solana’s growing mobile ecosystem remained uncertain, with data suggesting only a few thousand devices were sold in the initial months.

However, this week witnessed a notable surge in sales for the Solana Mobile Saga smartphone, largely fueled by enthusiasm within the crypto community.

The upswing in sales was attributed to the realization that owning the Saga phone could be highly lucrative. Each Saga phone owner was eligible for an airdrop of 30 million Bonk (BONK) tokens. Given the recent increase in the token’s price, buyers could receive +$900 in BONK tokens for a $599 phone investment. This incentive significantly contributed to the boost in sales and the renewed interest in the Solana Saga.

On December 16, 2023, Solana Mobile announced on social media X that the Saga smartphone was completely sold out. The company expressed profound gratitude for the community’s support and conveyed excitement for the future, marking this event as a historic moment.