TL;DR

Early Bitcoin adopter Davinci Jeremie advocates for including Shiba Inu (SHIB) in investment portfolios.

SHIB’s price is on the rise monthly, buoyed by a dramatic increase in its burning mechanism and the development of Shibarium, which aims to enhance the ecosystem’s efficiency and reduce transaction costs.

The early Bitcoin adopter, using the X handle Davinci Jeremie, seems to be bullish on other cryptocurrencies, too. Most recently, he argued that the popular meme coin – Shiba Inu (SHIB) – is an asset investors should have in their portfolios.

This is not the first time he has focused on the self-proclaimed Dogecoin-killer. In October last year, he suggested SHIB was among the altcoins worth purchasing at the time.

Davinci Jeremie is a famous individual across the crypto community, often praising the merits of Bitcoin (BTC). More than a decade ago, he urged people to invest just $1 into the primary digital asset:

“It’s just a dollar, get some bitcoins. Put it away, it goes to nothing; who cares, right? You only spent a dollar. You’ll get a million satoshis for one dollar, and the way I see it, that will be worth a million dollars once BTC gets to where it’s going to be.”

BTC’s value has experienced an astronomical surge since then, making Jeremie’s advice more than useful.

Meanwhile, SHIB’s price is well in the green on a monthly scale, with some analysts envisioning new peaks in the near future.

The asset’s burning mechanism, which soared by 2,300% in March, and the development of the layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium could boost the price of the meme coin.

The latter is designed to foster the growth of the Shiba Inu ecosystem by improving speed and reducing transaction fees. Those curious to learn more about it, feel free to check our dedicated video below: