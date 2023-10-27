TL;DR

Shiba Inu’s price rose 12% over the past week but remains below its 2021 highs.

Early Bitcoin adopter, Davinci Jeremie, endorsed SHIB on Twitter, prompting positive reactions in the crypto community.

Jeremie had earlier accurately predicted Bitcoin’s growth potential, with BTC recently surpassing $35,000.

Pinpointing at SHIB

Ever since entering crypto’s ecosystem, memecoins have been intriguing for many investors and traders due to their enhanced volatility and potential for making quick and substantial profits. One of the assets part of that realm is the self-proclaimed Dogecoin – Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Its price has followed the ongoing bullish sentiment in the market, being up over 12% in the past seven days. Despite its recent gains, though, SHIB is far from its ATH levels registered at the end of 2021. Recall that the hype surrounding the coin back then was also much higher than now.

Nonetheless, the early Bitcoin adopter, using the X (Twitter) handle Davinci Jeremie, believes investors should still focus on Shiba Inu, triggering enthusiasm in the community that SHIB could head north in the future. His post came as a response to Slavik, who asked which altcoin is worth buying at the moment.

One person who praised Davinci Jeremie’s support for Shiba Inu was Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist – LUCIE. Other X users revealed they had hopped on the SHIB bandwagon shortly after the post.

He Was Right About BTC (as of the Moment)

Davinci Jeremie is famous across the cryptocurrency community for declaring his support towards Bitcoin more than a decade ago and urging people to invest just $1 worth of the primary cryptocurrency:

“It’s just a dollar, get some bitcoins. Put it away, it goes to nothing; who cares, right? You only spent a dollar. You’ll get a million satoshis for one dollar, and the way I see it, that will be worth a million dollars once BTC gets to where it’s going to be.”

The valuation of the leading digital asset has spiked astronomically since his advice, recently surpassing the $35,000 level for the first time in over a year and a half. Those willing to find out what caused this surge can take a look at our latest video below: