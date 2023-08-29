Shibarium has announced its relaunch with a successful operation owing to assistance from an individual outside its own circle.

In a final update, Shibarium went live with its relaunch, boasting a successful operation, accumulating over 65,000 wallets and handling 350,000 transactions before the official Aug. 28 announcement.

Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s lead developer and co-founder, publicly thanked the Polygon team for their unwavering support.

In particular, Kusama gave a special shoutout to Sandeep Naiwal from Polygon, who, according to him, when Shibarium faced an unforeseen challenge, was the go-to person. Naiwal, without hesitation, provided the resources necessary to rectify the situation, added Kusama.

Kusama emphasized that this gesture reinforced the project’s decision to fork Polygon as the most strategic move.

Users have also been reminded about the bridge withdrawal process for SHIB, LEASH, wETH, and BONE tokens. He noted that the time frames for these withdrawals range from 45 minutes to 3 hours for some and up to 7 days for others.

Kusama also urged users to be vigilant and research before dealing with any token on Shibarium.

Shibarium’s successful relaunch holds testament to a previous statement by Ryoshi, “Those who build in the bear market will win in the bull market.”