Following successful private testing, the highly anticipated Shibarium (L2) update is scheduled for public release, creating excitement among the community, with some fortunate members having already received bridged $BONE tokens.

The news comes after Shiba Inu’s team confirmed the smooth operations of the platform, which is now awaiting its public debut.

Since its start, Shibarium has processed over 22 million transactions from a large number of wallets in just four months.

However, there was a temporary pause in transactions and a decline in Shiba Inu’s price to $0.000008 due to the initial issue.

Exciting news from Shibarium (L2) update! It's officially live and running smoothly in private mode. The team just needs to make it public, and rest assured, all funds are safe! Some people have already received their bridged $BONE

Following this challenge, the Shibarium team introduced upgraded safety measures, including rate limits at the RPC level and an automated server reset system to prevent potential disruptions caused by sudden spikes in traffic.

Further excitement is created by the announcement from Shibburn, the official Shiba Inu burn tracker, introducing the Shib Association.

This new initiative, primarily focused on SHIB, aims to bring innovation to the Shiba Inu ecosystem and the recently introduced Shibarium blockchain.

Despite the popularity of the Shiba Inu meme-inspired crypto, the recent Shibarium mainnet launch has yet to affect the SHIB price positively.

The patterns indicate a potential “death cross” on the short-term chart, which suggests possible price fluctuations. It remains to be seen whether this is a temporary setback or a long-term trend.