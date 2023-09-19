Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist, going by the name LUCIE on X (formerly known as Twitter), said the crypto community should keep its trust in the BAD token due to several essential reasons.

Launched earlier this year, the native asset of Shiba Inu’s partner – BAD Idea AI – performed quite well during July and August before plummeting in the past several weeks.

BAD is not a ‘Pump and Dump’

LUCIE believes people should stop spreading negative news about BAD since the community lacks “toxicity,” while the management team behind the token is “responsible” by organizing special sales for liquidity & listings.

They also assumed the coin has a “great potential for growth,” assuring it is not a “pump and dump” scheme. According to LUCIE, the collaboration with Shiba Inu is another factor proving BAD’s legitimacy.

“Their communication channels are spot on,” whereas there are “beautiful artworks all around,” Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist concluded.

Recently, Shiba Inu developers, including LUCIE, have issued warnings about malicious projects that contain the logo of SHIB or its layer-2 scaling solution.

“I’ve lost count of how many projects fake support only to pursue a different agenda. I’d rather stick with official partnerships like Wellys or Bad,” the Marketing Strategist stated.

Those who want to learn more about the specifics of Shibarium, which saw the light of day at the end of August, could watch our dedicated video.

BAD’s Rise and Fall

The native token of Bad Idea AI (a decentralized experiment that combines Blockchain, AI, and DAOs) has been on a roll in the past few months. Its valuation surged to an all-time high in mid-August and maintained good performance throughout the rest of the month.

It started plunging in September, being 70% down from its peak. However, LUCIE seemed unfazed by the recent fall, outlining that the asset has increased its price by over 1,000% since its launch.