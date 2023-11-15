TL;DR

Shiba Inu and Manny Pacquiao Partnership : Shiba Inu announced a collaboration with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, coinciding with the release of The Shib Magazine’s second edition and a 3,000 NFT giveaway.

: Shiba Inu announced a collaboration with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, coinciding with the release of The Shib Magazine’s second edition and a 3,000 NFT giveaway. Pacquiao’s Boxing Achievements : Manny Pacquiao is celebrated for winning 62 of 72 professional matches and being the first boxer to win lineal championships in five weight divisions, with titles in four decades.

: Manny Pacquiao is celebrated for winning 62 of 72 professional matches and being the first boxer to win lineal championships in five weight divisions, with titles in four decades. SHIB’s Recent Market Performance: SHIB has seen a 20% increase in the past month, possibly attributed to the development of Shibarium and a successful token burning initiative, reaching significant network milestones.

Shiba Inu Collaborates With a Renowned Boxing Champion

The team behind the popular memecoin – Shiba Inu – recently announced the upcoming release of the second edition of The Shib Magazine. In addition, they said the move comes with a distribution of 3,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to lucky winners and a partnership with a well-known athlete.

The community wondered who this mysterious person might be, with the most popular suggestions pointing to some boxing legends. The rumors were this time true since Shiba Inu’s partner turned out to be the former professional boxer – Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino fighter disclosed the deal on X (Twitter) through the Manny Pacquiao Foundation page.

“Thank you, SHIB community, for supporting the Manny Pacquiao Foundation. We are excited about this partnership. God bless,” he said.

Pacquiao is among the icons of boxing, having won 62 out of his 72 professional matches. He is the first boxer in history to win the lineal championship in five different weight divisions. He also holds the record of being the only boxer to hold world titles in four different decades: in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

SHIB’s Recent Uptrend

Despite flashing red today (November 15), Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price has charted a 20% gain in the past 30 days. Its positive performance could be attributed to the development of Shibarium and the successful execution of the asset’s burning program.

The former officially went live at the end of August and has blasted through several milestones since then. As CryptoPotato reported, the number of total blocks on the network surpassed 1.5 million, while total transactions are close to 4 million.

Those curious to find out more about Shibarium’s specifics and purposes could take a look at our dedicated video below: