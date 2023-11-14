TL;DR

Guess the Celebrity

The team behind the popular memecoin Shiba Inu announced on X (Twitter) the upcoming release of the second edition of The Shib Magazine. As part of the move, they will distribute 3,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to lucky winners.

In addition, the Shiba Inu team said the second edition of the magazine comes with a collaboration with a well-known athlete. The video, featured on social media, starts with a mysterious person who seems to be making boxing moves.

As such, numerous X users assumed that the celebrity might be a renowned person who has competed in that sport. The most popular suggestions point out to Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao.

It is worth noting that the former has already dipped his toes in the world of crypto. Arguably, the best boxer of all time launched a Mystery Box NFT collection via Binance NFT in the spring of 2022.

What’s New Around SHIB?

The memecoin has been among the cryptocurrencies that charted significant gains in the past 30 days. Its uptrend could be attributed to the overall green wave that recently reigned in the market, the Shiba Inu burning program, and the advancement of Shibarium.

The layer-2 blockchain solution saw the light of day at the end of August and has reached multiple milestones since then. As CryptoPotato reported, the total number of blocks on the network exceeded the 1.5 million mark, while total wallets are close to 4 million.

Those curious to find out more about Shibarium could take a look at our dedicated video below: