TL;DR

Shibarium’s New ‘Donate’ Feature: Shiba Inu introduced a “Donate functionality” to its layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, allowing users to financially support non-profit validators who contribute to the network’s security and efficiency.

Shiba Inu introduced a “Donate functionality” to its layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, allowing users to financially support non-profit validators who contribute to the network’s security and efficiency. Progress and Achievements of Shibarium: Since its launch in August, Shibarium has shown rapid progress, surpassing 1.5 million blocks and nearing 4 million transactions, indicating significant activity and growth on the network.

Since its launch in August, Shibarium has shown rapid progress, surpassing 1.5 million blocks and nearing 4 million transactions, indicating significant activity and growth on the network. Partnership with Manny Pacquiao: Shiba Inu also announced a partnership with former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao, who expressed gratitude towards the SHIB community for supporting the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, highlighting the coin’s expanding influence beyond the digital asset space.

Enter The ‘Donate’ Option

The team behind the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) disclosed the release of a new feature on its layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium. Dubbed the “Donate functionality,” the option enables users to contribute financially to non-profit validators who are vital in maintaining the security and efficiency of the L2 network.

“In our continuous effort to foster a supportive and inclusive ecosystem, we have introduced an intuitive donation system enabling users to donate money seamlessly to their preferred non-profit validators. Our users can now support the sustenance and growth of these validators, bolstering the overall integrity and resilience of the Shibarium network,” the announcement reads.

The latest update coincides with Shibarium’s rapid progress in the past couple of months. The network, which officially went live in August, has blasted through multiple milestones and keeps making the headlines. As CryptoPotato recently reported, the total number of blocks on the L2 scaling solution surpassed 1.5 million, while total transactions are close to 4 million.

Those curious to find out more about Shibarium and learn about its purposes and specifics could take a look at our video below:

Shiba Inu’s Recent Partnership

Besides launching Shibarium’s new feature, Shiba Inu splashed the waters by inking an important deal. Last week, the team behind the memecoin shook hands with the renowned former professional boxer – Manny Pacquiao. The latter disclosed the partnership on X (Twitter) through the Manny Pacquiao Foundation page:

“Thank you, SHIB community, for supporting the Manny Pacquiao Foundation. We are excited about this partnership. God bless,” he said.