TL;DR

Shiba Inu has launched Shib Name Service (SNS) on Shibarium, its layer-2 platform, aiming to establish ‘Shibdentity’ for decentralized digital identity management with user-friendly, human-readable addresses.

The Shiba Inu team highlighted that SNS is a fully decentralized system that enhances security, user experience, and is resistant to censorship, putting control of digital identities back in users’ hands.

Shibarium has previously seen significant activity with over 3.5 million transactions and 1.3 million blocks, focusing on reducing costs and increasing transaction speed for Shiba Inu’s ecosystem.

‘A New Era Begins for Shibarium’

The team standing behind the popular memecoin – Shiba Inu – announced the launch of Shib Name Service (SNS) on its layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium.

“The moment has arrived, marking a milestone in our journey. With bated breath and anticipation, we proudly launch our ambitious venture, Shib Name Service, on Shibarium. It is our first step towards building Shibdentity, a decentralized identity platform that empowers users to own and control their digital identities,” the disclosure reads.

The feature was described as “a disruptor that brings something special to the table: human-readable addresses.” It allows people to easily manage their Shibarium addresses and send tokens to friends and contacts using their unique initials.

Subsequently, the Shiba Inu team assured that the SNS is fully decentralized, enhances the overall user experience, provides maximum security, reduces errors, and is censor-resistant:

“In a world dominated by centralized systems, Shibdentity brings power back to the people. With self-custodial login systems, you will no longer depend on third-party platforms. Whether it’s Web3-based wallet authentication or decentralized social logins, you are in control of your digital identity.”

Shibarium’s Previous Achievements

The L2 blockchain solution, which was highly anticipated by the SHIB community, officially went live at the end of August and blasted through several milestones in the following months.

As CryptoPotato reported, the total transactions on Shibarium exceeded 3.5 million, whereas the number of total blocks topped 1.3 million.

The network’s main goal is to elevate the memecoin above its rivals by lowering transaction costs and improving speed. More information about its specifics could be found in the video below: