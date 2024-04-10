Shiba Eternity, the highly anticipated collectible card game on the Shibarium blockchain, is poised for launch, as announced by Shiba Inu Developer Mazrael, who added that performance improvements were made alongside bug fixes.

Players can earn TREAT —one of the many coins from the Shibarium ecosystems along BONE and SHIB — for participating in battles. The game has seen moderate success on mobile platforms, with over 100,000 downloads on Android and high ratings.

#ShibaEternity First internal build is out! Performance improvements a plenty and fixed multiple card interactions such as princess andromeda not working as expected and Stealth fighters stunning the whole game for a second or two. #DownloadShibaEternity #Shiboshis #SHEboshis pic.twitter.com/Txb23VVo1q — mazrael.shib (@_Mazrael_) April 8, 2024

Shiba Eternity holds significance for Shibarium, with Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s lead developer, indicating the likely launch of the Beta version on Shibarium next quarter. The challenge lies in meeting player demand for the limited Shiboshis NFT collection, which consists of 10,000 digital cards.

With the addition of blockchain gaming, specifically the P2E mode, Shibarium diversifies its range of utilities, providing a new source of entertainment for the Shiba Inu community and utility for its set of tokens.

Shibarium is one of the most active blockchains in terms of developments within its Web3 ecosystem, with different kinds of projects being launched almost every day. Another booming project is Sheboshi (SHEB) NFTs, a derived collection from the popular Shiboshi NFTs.

However, caution is advised as the rapid expansion of the Shibarium ecosystem becomes more attractive to scammers. As CryptoPotato reported, an official from the Shiba Inu marketing team warned the Shiba Inu community about fraudulent tokens impersonating SHEB.