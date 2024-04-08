Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular meme coins in both crypto and the mainstream. However, with the rapid expansion of the Shibarium ecosystem, scammers are once again targeting the community with fraudulent tokens.

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated in their deception of crypto communities. This time, they’re targeting Sheboshis (SHEB), an experimental non-fungible token (NFT) project launched by the Shiba Inu team.

A renowned Shiba Inu marketing team member, Lucie, warned the community about a fraudulent token impersonating SHEB: “Please understand the crucial difference: SHEB does not have any zeros. Be informed and cautious.”

Warning:Please understand the crucial difference: $SHEB does not have any zeros. Be informed and cautious. Shiba Ecosystem: @sheboshis will have breeding utility with #Shiboshis. Puppies will be probably dn404, right?! pic.twitter.com/MDGqyuYlLX — | SHIB.IO ‍♀️ (@LucieSHIB) April 7, 2024

Sheboshis are part of the Shibarium ecosystem, representing a combination of ERC-20 and ERC-721 thanks to the Ethereum standard DN-404. This standard makes NFTs divisible since they operate with two contracts: one for trading and another that mirrors NFTs.

Sheboshis were originally built using the ERC-404 standard. However, SHIB developers are experimenting with the DN-404 standard to see if it can solve some of the issues encountered with ERC-404 during the Sheboshi NFTs launch, including bugs and spiked gas fees on the Ethereum network.

Hackers took advantage of the ERC-404 trend back in February, creating shady NFTs and claiming they were built upon the new standard. Similarly, Lucie warned the community about the scam, claiming that Sheboshis were free to claim for Shiboshi holders.