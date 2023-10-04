On Wednesday, Ripple Markets APAC Pte Ltd announced that its Singapore subsidiary has successfully obtained a payments license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate in the city-state without transaction thresholds.

This license represents a significant milestone for Ripple, allowing it to provide regulated digital payment token services in the city-state.

MAS Approves Ripple’s License for DPT Services

Ripple’s journey towards obtaining this license began earlier this year when it received in-principle approval for its Major Payments Institution (MPI) license application from MAS. Four months later, the company received full approval, securing the Major Payment Institution license for digital payment token services in Singapore.

Incredibly proud of team @Ripple – just 4(!) months after we received our in-principle approval from @MAS_sg, we’ve now secured the full Major Payment Institution license for digital payment token services in Singapore. https://t.co/AH1sDUG4UE — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) October 4, 2023

In an Oct. 4 statement, Brad Garlinghouse, Chief Executive Officer of Ripple, expressed his enthusiasm for the regulatory clarity and support the company has found in Singapore, stating,

“Since establishing Singapore as our Asia Pacific headquarters in 2017, the country has been pivotal to Ripple’s global business. We have hired exceptional talent and local leadership, doubling headcount over the past year, and plan to continue growing our presence in a progressive jurisdiction like Singapore.”

The permit issued by Singapore marks a win for Ripple and enables it to offer services related to digital payment tokens. It has now become one of 15 entities, including local branches of cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase, Independent Reserve, and Blockchain.com.

Ripple’s Strategy in the Asia Pacific Market

With its headquarters in San Francisco, Ripple has reported that most of its operations – over 90% – are conducted outside the United States. Among all regions, Asia-Pacific, specifically Singapore, represents one of the most rapidly expanding areas for the company.

Singapore has established itself as a global leader in digital asset regulation, fostering innovation while prioritizing consumer protection and responsible growth. With a conducive environment for fintech and digital assets, it has become an attractive hub for businesses and financial institutions embracing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Its commitment to technology-driven economic growth is evident, as Singapore ranked fourth in the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2022. Digital payments in the Asia Pacific region are expected to keep growing. Cashless transactions are projected to increase by 109% by 2025.

In its statement, Ripple mentioned its plans to take advantage of this trend, focusing on the region for the adoption of its global payment solutions.