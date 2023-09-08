Ripple – the company behind one of the leading cryptocurrencies, XRP – has announced that it will acquire Fortress Trust.

As an early investor in FOrtress Trust, we’ve had a chance to get to know the team, its vision and technology. Since their launch in 2021, they’ve built an impressive business with recurring revenue and a strong roster of both crypto-native and new-to-crypto customers. […] We’re excited to bring on this team and its technology to accelerate our business and continue pressing our advantage in the areas critical to crypto infrastructure.