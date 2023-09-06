Ripple announced on Monday that it has added four new European institutions to its University Blockchain and Research Initiative (UBRI).

The partner universities will help promote blockchain research and education across the region.

According to Ripple’s announcement, the new universities include Trinity College Dublin (Ireland), EPITA (France), IE Madrid (Spain), and the University of Trento (Italy). This brings Ripple’s total European partners up to 14.

IE Madrid plans to host a three-day workshop with students on virtual asset regulation, related to “applied research, entrepreneurship, and corporate transformation.”

“We are delighted to partner with Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative to address the future of virtual asset regulation and the technology needed to support it,” said Ikhlaq Sidhu, Dean at IE University, on the partnership.

Ripple has committed $11 million to related partners since 2014 to advance blockchain education and research.

One of its existing collaborations with a U.K.-based education program builds on XRPL-related projects while encouraging innovation and adoption of the network.

Eric van Miltenburg, SVP of Strategic Initiatives at Ripple, said that Europe is “well positioned” to accelerate blockchain education. “It’s crucial that we arm the next generation with the knowledge and practical skills needed to build on blockchain technology for real-world utility,” he said.

While European nations are often praised for moving faster on crypto regulation than their American counterparts, the United States still appears far ahead of Europe in terms of investor appetite and adoption.