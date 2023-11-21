TL;DR

XRP’s Target Set at Almost $2

Ripple’s native token – XRP – is among the cryptocurrencies subject to most price predictions. The latest such forecast came from the X (Twitter) user Dark Defender, who suggested that the asset has formed “a cup & handle pattern in the daily time frame.”

As such, they assumed that XRP’s short-term target is in the range of $1.05 to $1.88. However, Dark Defender warned that the token must close “under the primary support of $0.6044 for 2 days in a row.”

Is XRP’ Mega Pump’ Incoming?

Another analyst who believes Ripple’s coin could experience a significant uptrend is the X user EGRAG CRYPTO. They predicted that XRP could witness a “mega pump” in the following months should it overcome three important levels, described as “robust support,” “firm support range,” and “support threshold.”

Those curious to find out how the asset might perform in the remaining quarter of 2023 could take a look at the dedicated video: