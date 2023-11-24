TL;DR

XRP Prediction : XRP expected to reach $0.67 soon and possibly $0.88 by early December; long-term $470 prediction deemed unrealistic.

: XRP expected to reach $0.67 soon and possibly $0.88 by early December; long-term $470 prediction deemed unrealistic. ADA Forecast : Predictions suggest ADA could exceed $0.40 soon, with potential to reach around $11 post-BTC halving.

: Predictions suggest ADA could exceed $0.40 soon, with potential to reach around $11 post-BTC halving. Shiba Inu Growth: Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s blockchain, surpasses 4 million transactions; SHIB wallets increase significantly.

XRP’s Possible Trajectory

As usual, Ripple’s native token has been the subject of numerous predictions as of late, with some analysts envisioning a rally in the near future. The one using the X (Twitter) handle – Dark Defender – believes the asset could surge to $0.67 today (November 24) and continue the uptrend to as high as $0.88 by the beginning of December.

“I am expecting and basing this XRP to hit $0.67 by tomorrow at the latest. Then a small correction and then: Road to: $0.8888 & $1.0507. If you ask me, I like the numbers. I expect to hit $0.88 between November 30 & December 1 (not financial advice),” they said.

Another person who recently chipped in was the X user CryptoBull. The analyst observed previous breakouts to lay out one of the most outrageous XRP price predictions, setting a future tag of $470 for the coin.

It is worth noting that the envisioned milestone would most likely remain a mirage since the token’s market capitalization should blast to approximately $250 trillion for this to happen. Recall that the entire market cap of the sector was hovering around $3 trillion during the bull run in 2021 when Bitcoin (BTC) hit an all-time high of almost $70K.

Those willing to dive deeper into the matter and explore how XRP might perform in the remaining quarter of the year could take a look at our video below:

Where is ADA Headed?

Cardano’s native cryptocurrency – ADA – was also projected to spike in the following months. Analyst and crypto Youtuber LuckSide Crypto claimed that the asset might surpass the $0.40 level in the near future, while Dan Gambardello – the Founder of Crypto Capital Venture – was far more bullish.

The latter believes that ADA is currently in a pre-bull run condition, suggesting its price could skyrocket months after the BTC halving (scheduled for next spring) to around $11.

Those curious to observe additional predictions involving Cardano’s coin could take a look at our latest video below:

Shiba Inu’s Advancements

Last but not least, we will touch upon the popular memecoin – Shiba Inu – and its recent achievements. As CryptoPotato reported, its layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium – hit another milestone, with the number of total transactions on the network exceeding 4 million.

In addition, SHIB wallets with a balance above $0 have surged above 1.2 million, an almost 15,000% increase compared to the 8,460 observed in February 2021.