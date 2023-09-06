It appears that the community interest in both Ripple’s XRP and Shiba Inu’s SHIB tokens is strong in India, as its leading cryptocurrency exchange recently reported that they are amongst the most traded coins in August.

The update came on X (formerly Twitter), when WazirX announced that the top five traded coins on the platform for the month of August include USDT, BTC, SHIB, XRP, and ETH.

Data from CoinGecko, on the other hand, shows that ETH trading volume for the past 24 hours is more or less the same as that of BTC, standing at around $5.2 billion. USDT dominates the volume race, which is to be expected, as most of the fiat-paired cryptocurrencies trade against it.

XRP, on the other hand, has a trading volume of around $650 million for the past 24 hours, while SHIB is down the line with around $77 million.

All in all, the market remains largely rangebound, with little to no movement in the past day.