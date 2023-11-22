TL;DR

Additional Support for XRP and SHIB

Two of the top-trending cryptocurrencies – Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – are once again in the spotlight after both assets have been added to BitTrade’s lending program.

“From November 21, 2023, we will begin “regular recruitment” for crypto assets for rent for Ripple/XRP (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB),” the exchange announced.

The loan period for both tokens is set for 90 days with an annual rate of 2%. The minimum quantity that could be loaned is 100 XRP, and the maximum is 500,000 XRP. In the case of Shiba Inu, the minimum application is 10,000,000 SHIB, whereas the maximum is 10,000,000,000 SHIB.

Approximately a month ago, the Japanese crypto trading venue enabled deposits and withdrawals in the two largest memecoins by market capitalization – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Thus, it brought the total number of supported assets by the marketplace to 34.

XRP and SHIB on a Downfall

The announcement from BitTrade appears to have no positive effect on the prices of XRP and SHIB. Both assets have plunged in the past 24 hours, recording a 3% and 4% decline (respectively).

Still, many analysts believe that the correction could be temporary, and the tokens might once again head north.