Japanese crypto exchange BitTrade will support Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) from October 18.

Shibarium’s Market Strategist, LUCIE, highlighted the announcement.

Mass adoption and Shibarium’s advancements are seen as key to SHIB’s future price growth.

Shifting Focus Towards Memecoins

The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange – BitTrade – revealed on X (Twitter) that it plans to allow deposits and withdrawals in the two largest memecoins by market capitalization – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The offering should be available from October 18 and bring the total number of supported assets by the marketplace to 34.

Founded in 2016 and been under Huobi’s umbrella since 2018, BitTrade is among the leading Japanese crypto platforms. It also functions as a financial instruments business operator.

One person who highlighted the upcoming embracement of the memecoins is Shibarium’s Market Strategist, using the X (Twitter) handle LUCIE.

SHIB Adoption is Among the Key Factors

Analysts and experts have maintained that mass Shiba Inu adoption could be among the vital elements playing a role in SHIB’s possible price increase in the future.

Other factors include favorable market sentiment, participation from institutional investors, positive macroeconomic conditions, successful execution of the burning program, further advancement of the layer-2 scaling solution – Shibarium, and more.

Those willing to learn more about the launch, specifics, and purposes of the network that aims to elevate Shiba Inu above its rivals in the memecoin realm could take a look at the clip below: