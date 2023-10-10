TL;DR

US crypto exchange Uphold is offering 10,000 XRP (about $5,000) to a user who conducts $20 in eligible trades this October.

Uphold had previously introduced a 4% XRP cashback for UK customers.

XRP’s future bull run could be influenced by factors like adoption and the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit outcome.

Uphold’s XRP Distribution

The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Uphold – announced it will send 10,000 XRP to one of its users this month. Clients must conduct at least $20 of eligible trades on the platform to have a chance of winning the prize.

We’re giving away 10,000 #XRP to one lucky trader in October 💼 For every $20 of eligible trades you make on our platform, you’ll get an entry into the draw. The more you trade, the better your chances! Learn how to opt in & participate in the drawing: https://t.co/LwK9AZ9cMv pic.twitter.com/FLccJj1G6B — Uphold (@UpholdInc) October 9, 2023

The distribution of 10,000 XRP tokens is currently worth approximately $5,000. The team behind the marketplace explained that the offering is available only for US residents.

Uphold is among the leading crypto exchanges in America. According to its official website, it has over 10 million users and supports more than 250 digital assets.

The Previous XRP Offering

This is not the first time Uphold has rolled out special options involving Ripple’s native token. The firm recently disclosed that clients can get a cashback of up to 4% in XRP on their day-to-day spending. The offering was rolled out in the United Kingdom (UK) and is currently available only to British customers.

XRP adoption is among the factors that could contribute to a possible bull run for the asset. According to ChatGPT, other elements include the outcome of the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit, regulatory clarity, technological developments, market sentiment, and more.

