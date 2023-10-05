TL;DR

XRP wallets surpass 4.8 million, driven by Ripple’s recent court victories against the SEC.

Ripple and its XRP token gained significant attention following a key court win in July.

Despite speculation, Ripple did not announce an IPO or settlement with the SEC at their recent NYC party.

Inching Towards 5 Million

The total number of XRP wallets has recently surpassed 4.8 million. The latest surge of the figure comes amid another dose of enthusiasm among the Ripple community after the blockchain enterprise secured a second court victory in a row against its big enemy – the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It is worth noting that the number of XRP wallets was gradually rising even during the prolonged bear market in 2022 and despite the uncertainty in the lawsuit with the regulator. Such addresses were around 4 million at the beginning of last year.

All Eyes on Ripple and XRP

It is safe to say that the crypto firm and its native token have been the subject of increased attention lately, especially after the first court victory against the SEC in July. Back then, a federal judge ruled that XRP’s sales back in the day did not constitute an offer of investment contracts, triggering a price rally for the asset.

To celebrate that success, Ripple threw a massive party in New York City last week, gathering some of its keenest supporters. CEO Brad Garlinghouse even memorated the date of the groundbreaking victory by tattooing it on his hand.

Some X (Twitter) users even assumed that Ripple will announce big news during the aforementioned party such as its intentions to file for an initial public offering (IPO) or disclose a settlement with the SEC. However, this was not the case.