Ripple won the UK’s PAY360 Awards for leadership in digital currencies.

A federal judge favored Ripple in a recent decision against the SEC.

Ripple ranked 13th in Fortune’s “best workplace in technology” and was listed in People’s Magazine’s top caring companies.

Another Recognition for Ripple

The blockchain enterprise keeps making the headlines. Recently, it won the most prestigious payment prize in the United Kingdom (UK) – the PAY360 Awards. Ripple topped the ranking for being the leader in digital currencies/assets in financial services.

Sendi Young – Managing Director of Ripple’s European operations – acknowledged the achievement by posting the news on her X (Twitter) account. Somewhat expectedly, the XRP community praised the company for the award, sending congratulations below the post.

Such an honour to win in this UK’s most prestigious payments awards! Go team @Ripple ! https://t.co/EHltIcofIu — Sendi Young (@sendiyoung) October 5, 2023

Good news surrounding the crypto firm has been flowing almost daily in the past week. On October 3, Ripple secured another vital victory in its lengthy lawsuit against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A federal judge dismissed the regulator’s wish to appeal the decision from July, which determined that the company’s XRP sales from years ago did not constitute an offer of investment contracts.

The trial in the legal battle between the two organizations is scheduled for April 23, 2024, as they must submit all required pretrial filings and necessary documents by December 4, 2023.

Ripple’s Topped Other Lists, too

The entity has recently made its way to the top of several other rankings, including one run by Fortune Magazine. The American business media brand placed Ripple in the 13th position (out of 50) as “the best workplace in technology” for 2023.

Prior to that, People’s Magazine included the firm in its compilation of the “100 Companies Who Care For Employees And Society.” Some prominent names in that list were also American Express, Cisco, NVIDIA, Master Card, Target Corporation, Deloitte, and more.