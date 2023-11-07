TL;DR

Cryptocurrency analyst Cryptoinsightuk predicts that XRP could potentially explode to $10-14 within 4-5 weeks, basing this on historical price movements and upcoming overbought conditions.

CrediBull, another analyst, provides a more conservative forecast, suggesting XRP could hit $0.90 by summer 2024 if it maintains momentum above the current resistance level.

Dark Defender offers a bullish outlook, asserting that XRP could ascend above $18 if it surpasses the $1.88 Fibonacci target.

XRP to Go ‘Parabolic?’

One of the latest cryptocurrency analysts to give their two cents on XRP’s possible price in the future is the X (Twitter) user Cryptoinsightuk. They observed the coin’s recent rally, suggesting its uptrend could go in another dimension in the following weeks.

The analyst based their forecast on XRP’s price swings in 2017, assuming it might explode to $14 in approximately a month:

“We currently have some space to push before we hit the overbought area (in this time price would have to rise), so we could presume overbought may occur around $0.90-$1.00. This could be our launchpad and it would need to come soon… In the coming week or so. If we get this price action and history repeats, it would put XRP price between $10-14 dollars within 4/5 weeks.”

Cryptoinsightuk noted that this might seem like a “huge ask” but it could be possible since when the token “moves, it moves fast.”

“I’m not making this my base case, but I’m certainly NOT ruling this out,” they concluded.

One Modest and One Bullish Forecast

The X users CrediBull and Dark Defender are also among the analysts who have laid out XRP price predictions in the past weeks. The former thinks the asset could rise to $0.90 in the summer of 2024, assuming it stays above the $0.40-$0.50 resistance level.

The latter was much more bullish, maintaining that XRP’s uptrend could continue all the way to above $18 should it overcomes “the $1.88 Fibonacci target.”

Those curious to find out what else can happen with Ripple’s coin in the remaining months of 2023 could take a look at our dedicated video below: