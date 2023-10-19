TL;DR



Experts forecast Bitcoin’s future value between $100,000 to $1 million. CryptoCon predicts a potential $138,000 by 2025.

EGRAG CRYPTO suggests XRP could reach $27 by Q4 2025 based on the “Elliott Wave Theory”; currently, XRP is in Wave 1.

In under two months, Shibarium recorded over 3.5 million transactions. It aims to enhance Shiba Inu’s performance by reducing costs and boosting speed.

BTC to Soar by 400%?

Despite significantly improving its price performance in 2023 (compared to the second half of 2022), the valuation of the primary cryptocurrency is still far away from the levels envisioned by some analysts.

Finance experts like Robert Kiyosaki (the author of the best-seller Rich Dad, Poor Dad), Adam Back (CEO of Blockstream), and Tom Lee (Managing Partner at Fundstrat) have previously forecasted that it could surpass the $100K coveted level in the future, while the perma-bull Michael Saylor set a price tag of a whopping $1 million.

The most recent prediction came from the X (Twitter) user CryptoCon, who believes the asset has the potential to skyrocket to approximately $138,000 by the end of 2025. The surge could become a reality only if BTC overcomes certain resistance levels and gets a serious boost from the upcoming halving (scheduled for the spring of next year), the analyst assumed.

Is Now a Good Time to Buy XRP?

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has also been in the spotlight lately, with numerous individuals forecasting a potential bull run. The popular X user EGRAG CRYPTO said earlier this week that the asset might reach the somewhat absurd $27 by Q4 2025.

The analyst based his most recent research on the “Elliott Wave Theory,” which has five progressive stages. The third phase is considered a “game-changer” and could propel a rapid increase.

“Wave 3 emerges as the trend’s dominant force, eclipsing other waves in size and influence. Wave 3 often extends Wave 1 by a ratio of approximately 1.618, painting a promising picture for XRP’s future,” they explained.

However, EGRAG CRYPTO reminded that XRP is still in the first stage, called Wave 1.

SHIB’s Latest Achievement

Subsequently, the popular memecoin Shiba Inu, specifically its layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium, recorded another achievement. The network’s total number of transactions surpassed 3.5 million, whereas total blocks have exceeded 1.2 million.

Shibarium saw the light of day less than two months ago but keeps smashing milestones. It aims to elevate Shiba Inu (SHIB) above its rivals in the memecoin realm by lowering transaction costs and improving speed. Those willing to learn more on the matter can check the video below: