TL;DR

Due to factors like the upcoming halving and increased institutional interest, Bitcoin might reach around $138,000 by 2025, as predicted by CryptoCon.

Post the last halving, BTC hit nearly $70K. Predictions for the next peak align around $130,000 to $145,000.

Notable figures, including Robert Kiyosaki and Max Keiser, support BTC surpassing $100,000, with Keiser forecasting a $220,000 peak due to societal influences and historical events.

BTC Projected to Spike by 400% in Two Years

Bitcoin bulls are currently awaiting several advancements that could potentially trigger a price surge for the primary cryptocurrency. Such factors might be regulatory developments, the upcoming halving, positive market sentiment, increasing interest from institutional investors, and others.

Some prominent names, including MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor, have laid out extremely bullish forecasts, envisioning BTC to reach the $1 million mark in the future. Others, like the technical analyst using the X handle CryptoCon, have been more modest.

In a recent post on the social media, they predicted that BTC seems poised for a spike to approximately $138,000 by the end of 2025. The chart depicting the possible trajectory outlines some vital support levels the asset needs to overcome and the halving, scheduled for the spring of 2024.

The latter is an event that occurs every four years and reduces the rewards for BTC miners in half. It is worth mentioning that the valuation of the leading cryptocurrency hit an ATH of almost $70K a year and a half after the latest halving.

CryptoCon has previously suggested that Bitcoin’s new peak by Christmas 2025 could be in the range of $145,000, claiming that numerous other expert predictions point out to a price of approximately $130,000 in the next bull run.

These Prominent Figures Think BTC Will Surpass the $100K Mark

Multiple finance experts and cryptocurrency advocates have backed the thesis that BTC will eventually exceed the coveted level of $100,000. Such examples are Robert Kiyosaki (the author of the best-seller Rich Dad, Poor Dad), Adam Back (CEO of Blockstream), Tom Lee (Managing Partner at Fundstrat), Anthony Scaramucci (former White House official), and many others.

Most recently, Max Keiser – American filmmaker and Chairman of El Salvador-based Bitcoin mining startup Volcano Energy – forecasted that the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization could jump to $220,000. According to him, the driving factors of that surge might be “social unrest” and “societal breakdown.”

Recall that previous global catastrophes, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, propelled a rising interest in crypto, specifically BTC. The asset was a subject of mass adoption after individuals viewed it as a hedge against inflation and a somewhat alternative to the devaluating fiat currencies.