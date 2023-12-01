TL;DR

XRP and SOL in the Spotlight

Two of the top-trending crypto assets as of late – Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) – have once again made the headlines. They received additional support from the leading cryptocurrency exchange – Crypto.com – which announced that the trading pairs XRP/EUR and SOL/EUR are now available on its platform.

The company’s newest listing comes at the time when XRP and SOL have consolidated at approximately $0.60 and $60 (respectively). Despite the disclosure, the coins’ valuation did not experience severe swings, remaining relatively flat.

This is not the first time Crypto.com has shown support for Ripple’s native token in 2023. Earlier this year, the marketplace re-listed the asset on its platform after the blockchain enterprise secured its first partial court victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

XRP and SOL Ready for a Surge?

Both assets have performed quite well this year, giving analysts the opportunity to lay out optimistic bets on their future tags.

The X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO recently assumed that XRP could skyrocket to $50 by November 2024 based on the assumption that it could close 12 subsequent green monthly candles.

For his part, the crypto trader Jacob Canfield envisioned that SOL could explode to $1,000 and advised investors to focus on both Solana and Ethereum.