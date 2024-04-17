TL;DR

XRP recently lost nearly 20% of its value amid a broader market correction affecting major cryptocurrencies.

However, several analysts remain optimistic, predicting a significant rally in the range of $1-$4.

Where is XRP Headed?

The cryptocurrency market experienced a severe correction in the past few days, with leading digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and many more, plunging to multi-week lows.

Ripple’s native token – XRP – was also among those that headed south, losing almost 20% of its value over a seven-day scale.



Numerous analysts, though, remain unfazed by the negative trend, forecasting an impressive rally in the following months. The popular X user Ash Crypto recently outlined targets for 2025, claiming that XRP may skyrocket to the $3-$5 range.

Dark Defender chipped in, too, predicting a fresh bull run for the asset should it overcome the crucial resistance zone of $0.52. “We might be experiencing the darkest hours before the dawn. I trust what I have; I trust Ripple & XRP,” the X user added.

Previous XRP Predictions

There are many other analysts who expect XRP’s valuation to take off soon. One example is EGRAG CRYPTO, who argued that the ongoing correction is “for buying, not for crying.” According to the analyst, the token “finds itself in a unique position, caught between bullish sentiment and bearish pressure,” and is poised to ignite like a rocket.

Last week, EGRAG CRYPTO suggested that XRP’s price trajectory has formed a so-called “three camel humps,” which could trigger a bull run to the range of $1-$1.30.

Mikybull Crypto and the YouTube content creator D.I.Y Investing were also bullish. The former believes the coin is gearing up for an ascent toward $4, whereas the latter thinks XRP is on the verge of exploding to a new all-time high.

Multiple elements hint the asset may experience a significant resurgence this year, such as a positive outcome of the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC. Check out our dedicated video below to explore the additional factors: