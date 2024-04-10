TL;DR

XRP has seen significant volatility recently, with predictions suggesting a potential surge to $4 by early 2025.

The anticipation of Ripple’s trial with the SEC on April 23 adds to the interest in XRP, with speculations that a favorable outcome for the firm could lead to a significant rally in the asset’s price.

Ripple’s XRP experienced enhanced volatility in the past few days, rising to $0.64 on April 9 before retracing to its current level of approximately $0.60 (per CoinGecko’s data).

The popular cryptocurrency analyst Mikybull Crypto suggested that the ongoing price condition could be the foundation for massive future gains to as high as $4. The X user believes the new ATH could be reached by the beginning of 2025.

Dark Defender outlined a bullish forecast, too, claiming that XRP is ready for “the monthly break,” which may cause “melting faces” due to its dimensions.

“We expected this Resistance to be eliminated in April, and the time has come towards. I expect the move towards $1 very soon, which will pave the way for $1.88 & $5.85 first,” the analyst stated.

Earlier this week, the X user EGRAG CRYPTO claimed that XRP’s price trajectory had formed a so-called “three camel humps,” which indicates a “bullish momentum” toward the range of $1-$1.30.

The asset recently made the headlines, entering the prestigious list of the top 10 cryptocurrencies that have been involved in the most discussions recently.

One reason explaining the rising interest could be the approaching trial between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, scheduled for April 23.

Some think a decisive win for the company will trigger an impressive XRP rally and an overall boom for the cryptocurrency industry. On the other hand, the opposite scenario may hamper the sector’s advancement and lead to the implementation of stringent rules.

