Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, has doxxed Zachary Testa as the alleged founder of the PEPE meme coin. The news comes with a 19% drop in the coin’s price within the last 24 hours.
🚨 @pepecoineth Dox:
Here is Zachary Testa aka @degenharambe aka @LordKekLol on TG from Phoenix, AZ.
He infamously bought an $865k purple Lambo with his $pepe earnings, all while his team didn’t give a cent to original Pepe the Frog creator @Matt_Furie. pic.twitter.com/93SO79bIXs
— PAULY (@Pauly0x) August 24, 2023
- The news comes after PEPE’s project’s team moved 16 trillion tokens to various crypto exchanges, which triggered uncertainty about the coin’s future, prompting both early buyers and long-term holders to sell.
- This resulted in PEPE’s value plummeting by double-digit percentages in a day to $0.000000875, according to data from Coingecko.
- The movement of tokens from a multi-sig wallet linked to the PEPE team added to the speculation. Initially requiring approval from five of eight associated wallets, the address was altered to demand only two approvals before the large transfers occurred.
- Testa’s connections with major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, have been allegedly confirmed, solidifying his role in the PEPE project.
I connected their team with the @Binance listings team as well as @SushiSwap team.
This lead to the subsequent listing of $pepe on Binance.
Other team members telegram handles (all now deleted):@billyoptions
@zerozevia@ekim222 pic.twitter.com/iywBVt6E3r
— PAULY (@Pauly0x) August 24, 2023
- Testa also faced criticism for purchasing an $865,000 purple Lamborghini while allegedly neglecting to share earnings with Matt Furie, the original creator of the PEPE the Frog meme.
PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register & enter CRYPTOPOTATO50 code to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.