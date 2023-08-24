The newly popular memecoin Pepe (PEPE) tanked 13% in value on Thursday after the crypto community noticed strange alterations to the multi-signature wallet used for enhancing the token’s adoption.

TLDR: They transferred out $15.6M worth of PEPE from the multisig to an EOA address. That address started depositing the funds to exchanges.

Then they changed the number of signers on the multisig from 5 -> 2 suddenly (bad security choice).

— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) August 24, 2023