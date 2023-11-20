After a few days of trading sideways at around the $36,500 level, bitcoin finally went on the offensive hours ago and spiked above $37,000.

Most altcoins are also with minor gains today, with Ethereum reclaiming $2,000 after dumping below that level at the end of last week.

BTC Back Above $37K

The primary cryptocurrency dumped hard on Wednesday – Nov 15 – when the bears appeared to have complete control over the market and pushed it south to a weekly low of $35,000. However, the bulls didn’t give up and resumed the recent rally within the next 24 hours.

In one of the most notable daily price pumps in a while, BTC added roughly $3,000 and shot up to $38,000 for the second time within a week.

Just like the previous attempt, though, this one was quite unsuccessful and bitcoin was quickly driven back down to under $36,000. The following few days were calmer, with BTC trading sideways in a range between $36,000 and $36,500.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

The early Monday trading session started on a more positive note, with bitcoin jumping to $37,500. Although the asset has lost some traction since then, it still stands above $37,000 as of now.

Its market capitalization has jumped to nearly $730 billion, while its dominance over the alts stands still at over 51%.

NEAR on the Run

It’s safe to say that Near Protocol’s native token has been the top performer in the past 24 hours from the larger-cap alts. NEAR has soared by more almost 20% and trades well above $2.1.

Chainlink, Aptos, IMX, HBAR, and LDO follow suit, with gains of up to 8%. ETH, ADA, MATIC, DOT, XRP, BNB, DOGE, TRX, AVAX, and LTC are also in the green but in a more modest fashion.

SOL is the only top 10 altcoin in the red today. The asset has retraced by 2.5% in a day and sits at $60 as of now.

The total crypto market cap has added around $20 billion in a day and has reclaimed the $1.4 trillion level on CMC.