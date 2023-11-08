After several days of trading sideways and even slipping below $35,000, BTC went on the offensive earlier today but was stopped at just under $36,000.

While some larger-cap alts like ETH, BNB, and XRP are in the red now, others, such as SOL, ADA, TON, LINK, and MATIC, have posted impressive gains.

BTC Stopped at $36K

The primary cryptocurrency dropped quite a bit on Friday night when the bears drove the asset to around $34,000 for the third time that week. However, the bulls managed to intercept the move and didn’t allow any further declines.

Just the opposite, BTC recovered some ground by the time the weekend arrived. The cryptocurrency had bounced off and was knocking on the $35,000 door.

The business week started with some price dives, with BTC dipping back down to $34,500. A more impressive leg-up followed earlier today when the asset shot up by over a grand to nearly $36,000. Nevertheless, it has been unable to breach that level yet and currently sits at just over $35,000.

Its market capitalization has remained still at $690 billion, while its dominance over the alts has taken a slight hit and is under 52% now.

SOL, MATIC, TON on the Rise

The larger-cap altcoin landscape is separated into two camps today. On one side, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, and LTC have all charted minor losses, with up to 2% of daily declines in the case of Ripple and Binance Coin.

On the other stand Solana, Chainlink, Toncoin, and Polygon. SOL, LINK, and MATIC have jumped by around 5% each, while TON has skyrocketed by 12%. As a result, TON currently trades at $2.7.

Further gains are evident from 1INCH, GALA, Flow, KAS, WOO, and others. Overall, the total crypto market cap has maintained its recent position and still stands well above $1.3 trillion on CMC.