Bitcoin’s calm price movements continue during the weekend as the asset has stalled at just over $36,500 for a few consecutive days.

At the same time, several altcoins have outperformed BTC with massive daily gains, including SOL, ADA, LINK, and more.

BTC Calm at $36.5K

The middle of the business week was quite volatile for the primary cryptocurrency. The bears had control until Wednesday, and they pushed the asset south hard to a weekly low of $35,000.

However, that support level turned out to be too strong for them, and BTC quickly reversed its trajectory. The bulls then stepped up on the gas and drove bitcoin north by approximately three grand in hours. This culminated in challenging the $38,000 level for the second time within a seven-day period.

As it happened during the previous attempt, though, the resistance was not to be breached, and the subsequent rejection brought BTC back down to $35,600 on Friday. By the time the weekend arrived, the asset had recovered some ground and had remained at around $36,500 for most of it.

Its market capitalization has recovered some ground and now stands at $715 billion. Its dominance over the alts, though, is down by 0.3% since yesterday to under 51.5% on CMC.

SOL, ADA, LINK on a Sunday Roll

The alternative coins suffered a lot on Saturday, but the landscape for many of them is quite different today.

Solana’s native token plummeted by double digits yesterday, but a 7.5% increase since then has pushed SOL to just over $60. ADA and LINK have added similar percentages over the past day.

MATIC, AVAX, DOT, and TON have jumped by about 4% each. ETH, XRP, BNB, TRX, and LTC are also in the green, albeit in a more modest fashion.

Further gains come from the likes of LDO, FIL, NEAR, ICP, KAS, OP, and IMX. At the same time, DOGE is the only larger-cap alt with a notable 5% daily decline.

The most significant gainers on a weekly scale include TIA (66%), KAS (61%), and Render (44%), followed by GNO (18%) and AVAX (18%).