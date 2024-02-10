MicroStrategy announced another purchase that was completed in January and took its entire holdings to a mindblowing amount of 190,000.

This fortune was amassed over the past three and a half years, and the NASDAQ-listed business intelligence software giant now sits in a massive (unrealized) profit after struggling in the past year or so.

MicroStrategy’s BTC Holdings in Green

The then-Michael Saylor-spearheaded behemoth made the news in August 2020 with its first substantial Bitcoin purchase and the subsequent announcement that it plans to continue buying more and more of the cryptocurrency as its reserve asset.

Since then, the company has made countless purchases irrelevant to the market state and whether BTC was trading at over $50,000 or below $20,000. Despite Saylor eventually stepping down from his CEO position, he assumed a more Bitcoin-centered role, and the firm kept on accumulating.

The late 2022 and early 2023 market crash harmed MicroStrategy’s finances as it also had to endure consecutive quarterly losses and multi-million BTC impairment charges. However, that didn’t deter Saylor and the firm he founded over three decades ago from their strategy.

As such, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin stash continued to increase and just recently reached the astonishing number of 190,000 BTC. Given the company’s dollar-cost-averaging (DCA) strategy in purchasing this massive amount, its average entry price is at $31,464. This means MicroStrategy has spent just shy of $6 billion to accumulate its entire Bitcoin portfolio.

With BTC’s price currently standing above $47,300, the company’s stash is now worth 50% more – or just over $9 billion. Nevertheless, Saylor has reiterated multiple times in the past that the firm has no intentions to sell its BTC holdings, which means that this unrealized profit might continue to be just that – unrealized.

MSTR’s Movements

It’s important to examine MicroStrategy’s share price over the years, especially since it began purchasing BTC. Despite criticism from some, MSTR stood at around $125 back in early August 2020 but soared past $1,000 in the next six months when BTC was also on the rise.

MicroStrategy’s stocks also retraced heavily during the crypto winter but closed Friday’s trading session at $646. This means that despite retracing from the ATH in 2021, MSTR is up by more than 400% since implementing the Bitcoin-purchasing strategy.