With a total of 190,000 Bitcoins, MicroStrategy’s investment in BTC has surpassed $10 billion. The milestone came after BTC broke above $50k, underpinning the company’s strong belief in the asset’s long-term value and its role as a hedge against inflation.

MSTR Down, BTC Up

MicroStrategy has consistently increased its holdings through the years, even in the depths of the bear market in early 2022. The company has withstood the pressure of buying BTC while the market seemed to go nowhere but south.

However, despite a decline in Q4 revenue and gross profit, the company’s BTC holdings have grown significantly. In January alone, the executive chairman, Michael Saylor, announced the acquisition of another 850 BTC for $37.2 million.

Even after a 16% decrease in MSTR’s stock since Bitcoin ETFs launched, Saylor said he’s willing to sell his personal MSTR shares to purchase more BTC.

The company decided to switch from government securities and bonds to bitcoin as it deemed bitcoin superior in terms of returns. Michael Saylor has even advocated for bitcoin’s potential to preserve purchasing power over rising inflation. Its holdings exceed those of all nine newly launched Bitcoin ETFs combined, representing nearly 1% of all BTC in circulation

ETFs Behind Bitcoin Mania

After Bitcoin tapped $52k and altcoins saw renewed interest, the crypto market hit $2 trillion in total capitalization on Thursday, an amount not seen since mid-2022. Market observers attribute much of Bitcoin’s recent rally to the increased interest and investment in these ETFs.

Moreover, Bitcoin ETF inflows have increased over the last week, surpassing $2.2 billion. BlackRock dominates the scene by driving around 82% of inflows and has over $5 billion in TVL.