Bitcoin-bullish software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) increased its Bitcoin position again in January, bringing its total holdings to an even 190,000 BTC.
- Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of the company, said on Tuesday that the company acquired another 850 BTC in January for $37.2 million.
- That’s an average price of $43,764, slightly above today’s trading price of $43,206.
- According to the company’s Q4 earnings report, all of its coins together were acquired at an average price of $31,224 per coin.
-
“We acquired 31,755 additional bitcoins since the end of the third quarter, marking the largest quarterly bitcoin holdings increase in the last 3 years and the 13th consecutive quarter of adding more bitcoin on our balance sheet,” wrote the company.
- The company’s Q4 revenue sank 6.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, while gross profit declined from $105.8 million to $96.3 million.
- At 190,000 BTC, MicroStrategy still owns more Bitcoin than all nine newly launched Bitcoin ETFs combined at roughly 181,000 BTC. It also owns nearly 1% of all BTC in circulation.
- MSTR still trades down 16% since last month, before the Bitcoin ETFs went live. Saylor said last month that he is now selling his personal MSTR shares to acquire more BTC.