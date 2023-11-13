TL;DR

XRP Scam Alert : Users on Twitter, including blockchain analyst Crypto Eri, alerted about a scam targeting XRP holders, featuring a fake video of Ripple’s CEO encouraging people to send XRP to a scam address.

: Users on Twitter, including blockchain analyst Crypto Eri, alerted about a scam targeting XRP holders, featuring a fake video of Ripple’s CEO encouraging people to send XRP to a scam address. Price Movement of XRP : XRP recently reached a three-month high of almost $0.73, with analysts predicting a potential upcoming rally.

: XRP recently reached a three-month high of almost $0.73, with analysts predicting a potential upcoming rally. Future Predictions for XRP: Analysts like Dark Defender and EGRAG CRYPTO predict an increase in XRP’s value to $0.87 by November 19 and around $1.40 by the end of the year.

Stay Vigilant for This Ripple (XRP) Fraud

Numerous X (Twitter) users have recently rung the alarm bell regarding a scam that targets XRP holders, with one of them being the blockchain analyst Crypto Eri.

They posted a video on the social media depicting how Ripple’s CEO – Brad Garlinghouse – urges people to send between 1,000 and 5,000 XRP to a mysterious address and later receive double the amount they have transferred. However, the video seems to be created by skillful scammers who only aim to drain assets from victims.

Multiple users who commented below the post appreciated the information and vowed to spread the word so others could also stay safe.

XRP Looking for a Breakout

Speaking of Ripple’s native token, it is worth observing its recent price swings and possible rise in the future. It surged to a three-month high of almost $0.73 (per CoinGecko’s data) last week, with some analysts predicting a potential rally in the upcoming weeks.

The X user Dark Defender suggested that XRP could jump to $0.87 on November 19, while EGRAG CRYPTO thinks the coin could finish the year at around $1.40.

Those willing to see how the token might perform in the last quarter of 2023 could take a look at our dedicated video below: