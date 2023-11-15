TL;DR

Ripple vs. SEC Lawsuit : Ripple is currently leading in its legal battle against the SEC, with experts predicting a Ripple win in 2024, potentially boosting XRP prices. Key deadlines for legal proceedings extend into April 2024.

: Ripple is currently leading in its legal battle against the SEC, with experts predicting a Ripple win in 2024, potentially boosting XRP prices. Key deadlines for legal proceedings extend into April 2024. Bitcoin (BTC) Outlook : Analysts forecast a potential rise in Bitcoin’s price to around $40,000 by the end of 2023, although a temporary drop is also possible.

: Analysts forecast a potential rise in Bitcoin’s price to around $40,000 by the end of 2023, although a temporary drop is also possible. Cardano (ADA) Predictions: ADA recently reached a six-month high and is expected to surge significantly, with predictions of a 10,000% increase within two years.

The Latest Update on the Ripple vs. the SEC Lawsuit

The outcome of the legal battle between Ripple and America’s securities regulator is expected to come next spring during a grand trial involving the two organizations. As of the moment, it seems like the former has a significant upper hand, having won three major (but yet partial) court victories against its enemy.

As such, numerous experts have predicted that Ripple would secure a decisive win in 2024, which could lead to an XRP price rally and overall enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency sector.

And while the community gears up for the final act of the lengthy battle, Judge Analisa Torres set a schedule for remedies-related discovery and briefing. Both entities are required to complete the necessary procedures before February 12, 2024.

In addition, the SEC must file its brief with respect to remedies by March 13, 2024, whereas Ripple must file its opposition by April 12, 2024.

BTC Getting Ready for Another Surge?

Despite its slight decline in the past couple of days, many believe the price of the primary cryptocurrency could reach new yearly peaks before the end of 2023. One example is the popular analyst using the X (Twitter) handle KALEO.

They think BTC has a chance to soar to approximately $40K before January 1, 2024, advising investors to increase their exposure to the asset. However, the analyst warned that a potential plunge to around $34,000 could also be in the cards before the actual rally.

Those curious to check five additional BTC price forecasts coming from prominent figures could take a look at our dedicated video below:

Where is Cardano (ADA) Headed?

Another digital asset that has captured the attention recently is Cardano’s native token – ADA. Last week, it hit a six-month high of almost $0.40 (per CoinGecko’s data) before retracing to its current level of around $0.36.

Some analysts, including the one using the handle FieryTrading, argued that ADA is on the verge of jumping to astronomical heights. Specifically, they suggested that the coin could explode to $35 in two years, representing an astonishing 10,000% increase compared to the current valuation.

Those willing to dive deeper into the matter and explore the top three ADA price forecasts coming from experts could take a look at our latest video below: