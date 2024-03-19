TL;DR

The leading cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – continues implementing amendments to its platform to enhance user experience.

Most recently, it added Arkham (ARKM) to its roadmap zone. Assets placed in that list are subject to thorough observation and meeting certain criteria could lead to their official listing.

ARKM’s price spiked by 20% following Coinbase’s announcement but plunged in the following hours in resonance with the ongoing market decline.

Besides adding assets, the company also launched a delisting effort, saying it will terminate trading services with Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) on April 1. The coin’s valuation is down over 22% for the day.

Coinbase is not the only exchange that has adjusted its offerings, with Binance joining the club, too. It added the following USDT contracts: CAKE/USDT, ID/USDT, JUP/USDT, and RONIN/USDT.

Earlier this month, the world’s biggest crypto exchange increased the number of trading pairs on Binance Spot by adding PEPE/FDUSD, UNI/FDUSD, OM/TRY, PIXEL/USDC, STRK/USDC, and THETA/TRY.

A few days later, it temporarily halted Solana (SOL) withdrawals due to “the increased volume of transactions on the network.” The service was supposed to be restored by March 9.

Last week, Binance allowed trading services with FLOKI/FDUSD, GRT/FDUSD, NEAR/USDC, and SNX/TRY. EUR/USDC, FET/USDC, and IMX/TRY. In addition, it embraced FLOKI/FDUSD, GRT/FDUSD, NEAR/USDC, SNX/TRY, WIF/USDT, XRP/FDUSD, EUR/USDC, FET/USDC, and IMX/TRY as trading bot pairs.