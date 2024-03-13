TL;DR

Binance adds new trading pairs and bot services, focusing on meme coins and the Turkish lira.

The exchange also expands its offerings with additional services, Solana withdrawal adjustments, and XRP/USDT options, enhancing market access.

Binance will implement new amendments on its platform to “enhance users’ experience.” From March 13, it will allow trading services with the following pairs: FLOKI/FDUSD, GRT/FDUSD, NEAR/USDC, and SNX/TRY. EUR/USDC, FET/USDC, and IMX/TRY will become available from March 14.

The company will also enable trading bot services for the following pairs: FLOKI/FDUSD, GRT/FDUSD, NEAR/USDC, SNX/TRY, WIF/USDT, XRP/FDUSD, EUR/USDC, FET/USDC, and IMX/TRY.

Allowing additional services with meme coins like FLOKI Inu (FLOKI) and dogwifhat (WIF) coincides with the rising interest to assets of that type and their impressive price increase as of late.

Some of the upcoming trading pairs are focused on the Turkish lira, providing locals with a chance to dive deeper into the world of crypto.

The country copes with severe financial setbacks, such as the crash of its national currency, which might explain why locals have shown a great appetite for digital assets in the past few years.

This is not the first listing/delisting effort announced by Binance since the beginning of March. The exchange increased the number of spot trading pairs by including PEPE/FDUSD, UNI/FDUSD, OM/TRY, PIXEL/USDC, STRK/USDC, and THETA/TRY on March 5.

Shortly after, it temporarily paused Solana (SOL) withdrawals due to “the increased volume of transactions on the network.” The service was meant to be restored last weekend.

Earlier this week, the company launched XRP/USDT options on Binance Options RFQ. “Users may leverage Options RFQ’s institutional-grade liquidity now and complete large-sized options trades over-the-counter at more competitive prices and zero fees,” Binance explained.