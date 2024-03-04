TL;DR

Binance adds new trading pairs, offering more diversity for users.

The company has announced multiple updates as of late in response to market trends.

The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange will increase the number of trading pairs offered on Binance Spot. The ones available for users from March 5 include PEPE/FDUSD, UNI/FDUSD, OM/TRY, PIXEL/USDC, STRK/USDC, and THETA/TRY.

Some of the involved cryptocurrencies like Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Mantra (OM) are well in the green. And while the latter’s price ascent started shortly after Binance’s announcement, this is not the case with the meme coin.

PEPE has been among the market’s best performers for weeks, up over 500% on a 14-day scale. As CryptoPotato reported, its price hit an all-time high today (March 4) while its market capitalization exceeded the $3 billion mark.

It is worth noting that some of the newly introduced trading pairs by Binance are focused on the Turkish lira, enabling Turks to dive deeper into the world of crypto.

The country copes with several economic setbacks, such as the collapse of its national currency, which might explain why locals have shown great interest in digital assets in the past few years. Not long ago, Bitcoin (BTC) reached an ATH in Turkey following the galloping inflation rate.

This is not the first listing/delisting effort launched by the company since the beginning of 2024. Last month, it terminated services with the popular privacy coin Monero (XMR) and three other altcoins – Aragon (ANT), Multichain (MULTI), and Vai (VAI).

Several weeks later, it added SHIB/FDUSD, DOT/FDUSD, WLD/FDUSD, LDO/FDUSD, NEAR/FDUSD, and TIA/FDUSD as new isolated margin pairs, whereas ADX/USDT and IQ/USDT entered the new cross-margin section.

Last but not least, CKB/TRY, COTI/TRY, LDO/TRY, and UNI/USDC were included on Binance Spot.