Moreover, it’s getting some new digs on Stock Twits, and another crypto exchange has added FLOKI to its trading pairs.

FLOKI coin gained more in price on cryptocurrency exchanges last week than Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bonk Inu, or Wif. Furthermore, the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain meme coin entered the top 60 biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Popular meme coin account DogecoinRise posted to X, formerly Twitter:

“Floki has outperformed $PEPE, $DOGE, $SHIB, $BONK, and $WIF in the past week and is now the 50th biggest crypto… As I’ve said repeatedly: I strongly believe #Floki will be the next #Doge and THE main #memecoin of this bull run!”

Floki just ended a recent seven-day period with a gain of over 200% and a 30-day period with nearly 600% in price gains.

Meme Coin Mania

If “Super Mario Bros” primed an entire generation of Millennials to totally dig the mystery, blocks, and gold coins of the Bitcoin brand, “See Spot Run” primed them to like dog-themed meme coins. “See Spot run. Spot runs fast. Run, Spot, run!”

Altcoins with utility are riding Bitcoin’s coattails this cycle, but so far, they haven’t performed like meme coins, which also dominated among the top gainers overall in 2023.

Super “degen” (degenerate) investing has turned out incredibly lucrative for many crypto traders who stick with the herd and accumulate and reduce exposure at opportune times.