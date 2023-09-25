Google Cloud announced that its BigQuery service expanded its data warehouse capabilities by incorporating a total of 11 blockchain networks.

These newly integrated networks are – Avalanche, Arbitrum, Cronos, Ethereum’s Görli testnet, Fantom, Near, Optimism, Polkadot, Polygon’s mainnet, Polygon’s Mumbai testnet, and Tron.

According to the official announcement, Google Cloud’s decision to include an additional eleven popular blockchains within the BigQuery public datasets stems from a collective demand expressed by blockchain foundations, Web3 analytics firms, partners, developers, and customers.

The motivation behind the addition is to provide a more “comprehensive view” across the cryptocurrency landscape and enable the capability to query multiple blockchain networks.

This move aims to allow users to address intricate inquiries such as determining the daily minting of NFTs across three specific chains, comparing transaction fees among various chains, and determining the number of active wallets on the leading EVM chains.

“Having a more robust list of chains accessible via BigQuery and new ways to access data will help the Web3 community better answer these questions and others, without the overhead of operating nodes or maintaining an indexer.”

BigQuery is Google’s fully managed, serverless data warehouse that offers the ability to perform scalable analysis on massive amounts of data.

It facilitates querying through a SQL dialect and comes equipped with integrated machine learning features.

Additionally, Google Cloud also revealed improving the current Bitcoin BigQuery dataset by incorporating Satoshis (sats) / Ordinals to the open-source blockchain-ETL datasets for developers to query.

The latest development aligns with the cloud computing service provider’s Web3 ambitions.

In April this year, it announced plans to assist Web3 startups and projects to build and scale faster and more securely with a new initiative called ‘Google for Startups Cloud Program.’